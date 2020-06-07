Zacks: Analysts Expect Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) will announce $1.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Perspecta’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.07 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11 billion. Perspecta posted sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perspecta will report full year sales of $4.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $3.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Perspecta.

Get Perspecta alerts:

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Perspecta in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Perspecta in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Perspecta from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Perspecta from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Perspecta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.40.

In related news, Director Michael Earl Ventling acquired 2,000 shares of Perspecta stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip O. Nolan acquired 4,568 shares of Perspecta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.27 per share, with a total value of $97,161.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 11,424 shares of company stock valued at $232,378 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Perspecta by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,941,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,547 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Perspecta by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,563,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,499,000 after acquiring an additional 25,795 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Perspecta by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,648,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,172 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Perspecta by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,599,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,173,000 after acquiring an additional 49,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Perspecta by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,990,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,552,000 after purchasing an additional 582,669 shares during the period.

PRSP opened at $24.34 on Friday. Perspecta has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $29.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Perspecta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th.

About Perspecta

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perspecta (PRSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perspecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.