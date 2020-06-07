Zacks: Analysts Expect Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.48 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) to report sales of $22.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.09 million and the highest is $24.60 million. Ready Capital posted sales of $21.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full-year sales of $87.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $81.14 million to $96.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $95.88 million, with estimates ranging from $89.47 million to $100.08 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.35). Ready Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $22.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ready Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of NYSE:RC opened at $8.54 on Friday. Ready Capital has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $16.90. The company has a market capitalization of $461.33 million, a P/E ratio of -284.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

In other Ready Capital news, COO Gary Taylor bought 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $49,665.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas E. Capasse bought 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.18 per share, for a total transaction of $193,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,665.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 84,522 shares of company stock worth $738,825. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 7.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 60.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Ready Capital by 15.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. 44.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

