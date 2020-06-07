Zacks: Analysts Expect TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) will announce $0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TopBuild’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. TopBuild posted earnings of $1.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full-year earnings of $4.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $4.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.23 to $6.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. TopBuild had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $653.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLD. Nomura raised their price target on TopBuild from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine downgraded TopBuild from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on TopBuild from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens lifted their target price on TopBuild from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on TopBuild from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TopBuild has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.45.

In related news, CEO Gerald Volas sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.09, for a total value of $6,254,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,903,466.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $488,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,067.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,571 shares of company stock valued at $11,040,651. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in TopBuild by 139.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $130.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.98. TopBuild has a 1 year low of $54.83 and a 1 year high of $132.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

