Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $357.25 Million

Equities analysts predict that ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) will report sales of $357.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ePlus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $366.00 million and the lowest is $348.50 million. ePlus reported sales of $381.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ePlus will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ePlus.

Get ePlus alerts:

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $366.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.15 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 15.04%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PLUS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $91.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $76.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.55. ePlus has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $99.63.

In related news, Director Eric D. Hovde bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.72 per share, for a total transaction of $56,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,250.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ePlus during the fourth quarter worth $10,913,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,250,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,908,000 after purchasing an additional 94,438 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ePlus during the first quarter worth $5,837,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 100.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 161,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,141,000 after purchasing an additional 81,061 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 1,514.3% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 45,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ePlus (PLUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.