Zacks: Brokerages Expect Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CATB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CATB) will announce ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the highest is ($0.41). Catabasis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.62) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to ($1.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($0.81). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.09).

CATB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average is $5.39. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.45 and a current ratio of 12.45.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 25,245 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,047,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,648,000 after purchasing an additional 925,000 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 72,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 14,376 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 108,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 29,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activate B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

