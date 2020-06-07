Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) to Announce -$0.79 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) will report earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.32) and the highest is ($0.18). Zimmer Biomet posted earnings of $1.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 140.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full-year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $5.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.11 to $8.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zimmer Biomet.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.72.

In other news, CEO Bryan C. Hanson acquired 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.00 per share, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,568 shares in the company, valued at $6,166,184. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sang Yi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total value of $376,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,202.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ZBH opened at $137.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $74.37 and a twelve month high of $161.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 75.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.33 and its 200 day moving average is $132.15.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zimmer Biomet (ZBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.