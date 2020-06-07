Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) to Hold

CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cairn Energy PLC is engaged in the discovery, exploration and development of oil and gas properties in South Asia. The Company has discovered and developed many major fields in India and Bangladesh. Cairn Energy PLC is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

OTCMKTS CRNCY opened at $3.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.74. CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $5.67. The stock has a market cap of $975.42 million, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 2.17.

About CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

