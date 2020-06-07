Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) to Hold

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Descartes Systems Group Inc. a leading provider of software-as-a-service logistics solutions. It is delivering results across the globe today for organizations that operate logistics-intensive businesses. Descartes’ logistics management solutions combine a multi-modal network, the Descartes Global Logistics Network, with component-based ‘nano’ sized applications to provide messaging services between logistics trading partners, book-to-bill services for contract carriers and private fleet management services for organizations of all sizes. These solutions and services help Descartes’ customers reduce administrative costs, billing cycles, fleet size, contract carrier costs, and mileage driven and improve pick up and delivery reliability. Descartes Systems Group Inc. is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DSGX. Scotiabank upped their target price on Descartes Systems Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Descartes Systems Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Descartes Systems Group from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James set a $42.00 price target on Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.42.

Shares of DSGX opened at $49.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $50.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.32 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.87.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.19 million. Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Descartes Systems Group will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth about $67,327,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in Descartes Systems Group by 933.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 775,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,160,000 after purchasing an additional 700,811 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,805,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Descartes Systems Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,478,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,301,000 after purchasing an additional 277,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,136,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

