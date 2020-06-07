Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) to Hold

Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electrolux AB manufactures appliances and outdoor and industrial products. The Company produces household and commercial appliances, vacuum cleaners and other floor care machines, sewing machines, chain saws, lawn mowers, weed eaters, aluminum extrusions, conveyor systems and archive systems and recycles scrap metals and waste paper. Products are sold in Europe, North America and Asia. “

Get Electrolux alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ELUXY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Electrolux in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Electrolux in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Electrolux stock opened at $35.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Electrolux has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $55.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.97.

Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Electrolux had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Electrolux will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Electrolux

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances and appliances for professional use. It operates through six segments: Major Appliances Europe, Middle East and Africa; Major Appliances North America; Major Appliances Latin America; Major Appliances Asia/Pacific; Home Care & SDA; and Professional Products.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electrolux (ELUXY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Electrolux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrolux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.