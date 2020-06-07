Zacks Investment Research Downgrades RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ra Medical Systems, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of DABRA which is a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system used by physicians as a tool in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease, a form of peripheral artery disease, or above- and below-the-knee. Pharos Excimer Laser is a powerful 308 nm ultraviolet-B excimer laser used by physicians as a tool to treat chronic skin diseases, including psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis and leukoderma. Ra Medical Systems, Inc. is based in Carlsbad, California. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on RA Medical Systems from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on RA Medical Systems from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of RA Medical Systems in a report on Friday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.65.

NYSE RMED opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.22. RA Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $3.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 million. RA Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 732.37% and a negative return on equity of 130.46%. Research analysts expect that RA Medical Systems will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Dean Irwin sold 44,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $45,732.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,331.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Enquist acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,085 shares in the company, valued at $44,923.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RA Medical Systems stock. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. owned 1.53% of RA Medical Systems worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RA Medical Systems

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

