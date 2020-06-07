Zacks Investment Research Lowers Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Starwood Property Trust, Inc. is a newly formed company that is focused primarily on originating, investing in, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will be externally managed and advised by SPT Management, LLC, an affiliate of Starwood Capital Group and intends to elect to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for U.S. federal income tax purposes. “

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a market perform rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Starwood Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.79.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. Starwood Property Trust has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.42.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $211.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, Director Jeffrey G. Dishner purchased 25,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.60 per share, with a total value of $465,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 361,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,716,404.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht purchased 218,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,469,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,676,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,649,378.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 66.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Starwood Property Trust (STWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.