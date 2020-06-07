Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Equillium (NYSE:EQ) to “Buy”

Equillium (NYSE:EQ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.25% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Equillium, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of EQ001 which is in clinical-stage. Equillium, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th.

EQ opened at $2.96 on Friday. Equillium has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average is $3.80.

Equillium (NYSE:EQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.03).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Equillium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Equillium by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Equillium by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 292,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 151,109 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Equillium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,989,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Equillium by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,233,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,550,000 after purchasing an additional 164,491 shares in the last quarter.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

