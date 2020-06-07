Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Trading 6.3% Higher

Shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) traded up 6.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $278.55 and last traded at $277.55, 436,837 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 14% from the average session volume of 509,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $261.17.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.88.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $231.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.67.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 3,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.48, for a total transaction of $937,765.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,002.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total value of $127,636.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,823.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,086 shares of company stock valued at $5,662,850. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 207,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $602,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

