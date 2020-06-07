Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Gap Down to $103.05

Shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $105.72, but opened at $103.05. Zscaler shares last traded at $103.05, with a volume of 3,989,500 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Zscaler from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zscaler from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their target price on Zscaler from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on Zscaler from $49.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of -180.56 and a beta of 0.72.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.18 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 18.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zscaler Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $125,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,060 shares in the company, valued at $5,705,819.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $7,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 310,679 shares in the company, valued at $20,194,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 362,936 shares of company stock valued at $30,733,172 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $149,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Zscaler by 4,811.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 250,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,642,000 after buying an additional 245,278 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Zscaler by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Zscaler by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 65,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

