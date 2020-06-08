$0.05 EPS Expected for Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ecopetrol’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is ($0.02). Ecopetrol posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 90.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Ecopetrol will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ecopetrol.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EC. TheStreet downgraded Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ecopetrol to a “hold” rating and set a $12.10 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ecopetrol from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.40 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ecopetrol from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

NYSE EC opened at $13.15 on Monday. Ecopetrol has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $20.95. The company has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Ecopetrol by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 39,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Ecopetrol by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol during the fourth quarter valued at $312,000. 2.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

