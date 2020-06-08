-$0.11 EPS Expected for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) will announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bill.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.25). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.33). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bill.com.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $41.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.02 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 17.73% and a negative return on equity of 17.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

BILL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, First Analysis began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.70.

BILL opened at $70.16 on Friday. Bill.com has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $97.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.68.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 8,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $584,393.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 150,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total transaction of $9,527,436.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,026 shares in the company, valued at $4,747,645.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,139,541 shares of company stock valued at $198,850,780.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 100.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bill.com (BILL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.