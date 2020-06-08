-$0.16 EPS Expected for Eni SpA (NYSE:E) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Eni SpA (NYSE:E) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ENI’s earnings. ENI reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 144.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ENI will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to $0.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ENI.

ENI (NYSE:E) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). ENI had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a positive return on equity of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of E. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ENI by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,644,865 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $92,061,000 after purchasing an additional 329,252 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ENI by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 757,237 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $23,444,000 after purchasing an additional 314,650 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in ENI by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,087,832 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $21,561,000 after purchasing an additional 219,670 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in ENI by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 623,122 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,350,000 after purchasing an additional 168,754 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ENI by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 189,374 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 84,238 shares during the period. 1.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

E stock opened at $21.45 on Monday. ENI has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $33.52. The firm has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a PE ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.9341 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.42%.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

