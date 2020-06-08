-$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) will announce earnings per share of ($0.43) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the lowest is ($0.47). Aquestive Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.82) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.56). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.74). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

In other Aquestive Therapeutics news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 40,000 shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $148,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 982,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,633,818.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Kendall sold 50,000 shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $255,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 638,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,265,106.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,000 shares of company stock worth $743,500. Insiders own 42.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQST. Oak Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.62. Aquestive Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 3.61.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

