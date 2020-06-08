$0.52 EPS Expected for Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) to report earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Emergent Biosolutions’ earnings. Emergent Biosolutions reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 333.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Emergent Biosolutions will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Emergent Biosolutions.

Get Emergent Biosolutions alerts:

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $192.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.79 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $81.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Monday, June 1st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

In related news, Director Zsolt Harsanyi sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $416,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,745. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Havey sold 7,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $478,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 214,785 shares of company stock valued at $14,322,937. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBS. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,174,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,833,000 after acquiring an additional 110,892 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,035,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,791,000 after acquiring an additional 289,599 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,124,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,693,000 after acquiring an additional 161,148 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 912,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,781,000 after acquiring an additional 303,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 902,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,208,000 after acquiring an additional 287,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Emergent Biosolutions stock opened at $86.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.85 and a beta of 1.27. Emergent Biosolutions has a 52-week low of $39.11 and a 52-week high of $93.58.

About Emergent Biosolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

See Also: Diversification in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Emergent Biosolutions (EBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Biosolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Biosolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.