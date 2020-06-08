$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to announce $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. Dycom Industries reported earnings of $1.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $3.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dycom Industries.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.03 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 0.32%. Dycom Industries’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share.

DY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens cut their target price on Dycom Industries from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $49.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Vertical Research began coverage on Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Group began coverage on Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.64.

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $44.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.47 and a beta of 1.48. Dycom Industries has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $60.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.74.

In other Dycom Industries news, CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 187,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $8,020,553.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,059,853.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DY. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Dycom Industries by 211.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 383.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 167.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,709 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 10,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 8,386.7% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 7,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,961 shares during the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dycom Industries (DY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.