$0.93 EPS Expected for CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) This Quarter

Analysts expect CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) to announce $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.97. CyrusOne posted earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $3.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.82). CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $245.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on CyrusOne from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CyrusOne from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.06.

Shares of CyrusOne stock opened at $74.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. CyrusOne has a 12-month low of $43.72 and a 12-month high of $79.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -246.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 55.10%.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 12,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $818,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane M. Morefield sold 13,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $1,024,217.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,095 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,029 shares of company stock worth $3,257,892. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CONE. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in CyrusOne by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 240,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,710,000 after acquiring an additional 38,526 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 199,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,044,000 after purchasing an additional 43,913 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

