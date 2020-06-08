-$1.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to announce ($1.53) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Brinker International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.71). Brinker International reported earnings per share of $1.36 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 212.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $1.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $2.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.63. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

EAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Brinker International in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Brinker International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. OTR Global downgraded Brinker International to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brinker International from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Brinker International from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

EAT stock opened at $28.87 on Monday. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 190.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth $252,000. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

