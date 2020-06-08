$1.57 Billion in Sales Expected for Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD) to post $1.57 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ardagh Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.61 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.52 billion. Ardagh Group reported sales of $2.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ardagh Group will report full year sales of $6.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $6.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.43 billion to $6.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ardagh Group.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Ardagh Group had a net margin of 19.47% and a negative return on equity of 47.16%.

ARD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardagh Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Ardagh Group from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ardagh Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Ardagh Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ardagh Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ardagh Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

Ardagh Group stock opened at $14.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $271.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.30. Ardagh Group has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $21.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Ardagh Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARD. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,675,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,803,000 after acquiring an additional 419,788 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 303.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 227,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 170,790 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 942,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 147,103 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group during the first quarter worth approximately $665,000. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

