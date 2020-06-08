$12.56 Million in Sales Expected for Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) to post $12.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $13.11 million. Gladstone Capital reported sales of $12.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full year sales of $48.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $48.29 million to $48.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $51.88 million, with estimates ranging from $50.20 million to $53.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gladstone Capital.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $11.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 million. Gladstone Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 26.05%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GLAD. TheStreet lowered Gladstone Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine lowered Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

GLAD opened at $7.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $241.43 million, a P/E ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 1.42. Gladstone Capital has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average is $8.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Gladstone Capital by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 489,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 207,146 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Gladstone Capital by 6.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 381,796 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 24,668 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Gladstone Capital by 33.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 56,712 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gladstone Capital by 24.0% in the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 188,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Gladstone Capital by 3.0% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 168,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

