12,500 Shares in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BCLI) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BCLI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 132.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 384,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 218,461 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 36,794 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 65.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 200,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 79,350 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 21.9% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 76,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 13,839 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 3,523.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 70,963 shares during the period. 12.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ:BCLI opened at $9.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.15. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts predict that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival.

