14,870 Shares in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in Omnicell by 60.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Omnicell by 7.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Omnicell by 540.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in Omnicell by 4.2% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 69,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Omnicell in the first quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omnicell stock opened at $72.33 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.29. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.24 and a 1-year high of $94.85. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $229.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.99 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OMCL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Omnicell from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Omnicell from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Omnicell from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.25.

In other Omnicell news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 5,000 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $330,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,529,075.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

