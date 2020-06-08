17,217 Shares in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,217 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 158.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $36.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.57. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $47.37. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.32.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PulteGroup from $25.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

In other news, SVP Stephen P. Schlageter sold 18,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $484,685.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,392.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

