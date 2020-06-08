21,428 Shares in CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.08% of CorMedix as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRMD. Private Vista LLC acquired a new position in CorMedix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in CorMedix by 340.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in CorMedix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CorMedix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CorMedix by 17.3% in the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter.

In other CorMedix news, Director Myron Kaplan bought 10,000 shares of CorMedix stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $38,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 119,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,975.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $55,760.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRMD. B. Riley increased their price objective on CorMedix from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CorMedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

CRMD stock opened at $5.84 on Monday. CorMedix Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $9.99.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million.

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

