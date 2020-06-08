23,062 Shares in Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Ovintiv in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Ovintiv in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. 55.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Ovintiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Ovintiv from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Firstegy cut Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Eight Capital cut Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

Shares of OVV opened at $10.51 on Monday. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 3.98.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Ovintiv had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Research analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.094 dividend. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.55%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

There is no company description available for Ovintiv Inc

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.