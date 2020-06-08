27,154 Shares in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Cohu by 202.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 579,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,236,000 after acquiring an additional 387,993 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cohu during the 4th quarter worth $4,369,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Cohu by 655.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 66,809 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Cohu by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 23,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Cohu during the 4th quarter worth $1,531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

COHU has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Cohu in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cohu presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.43.

COHU opened at $17.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.06 million, a PE ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Cohu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $26.43.

In related news, Director William Bendush sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $68,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

