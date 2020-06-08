2,849 Shares in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 7.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 50.8% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,839 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 156.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 8.4% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 164.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,886,000 after purchasing an additional 58,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bertolini sold 3,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.58, for a total value of $616,267.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,664 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,481.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.53, for a total value of $2,835,498.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,697 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,212. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRL shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group raised Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $162.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $190.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.47.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock opened at $178.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.33. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 52-week low of $95.58 and a 52-week high of $189.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.38. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $707.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

