32,814 Shares in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RMBS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Rambus by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rambus by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rambus by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Rambus by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

RMBS opened at $15.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.68. Rambus Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $16.98. The company has a current ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.37, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.30). Rambus had a negative return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $63.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Rambus’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rambus news, Director Charles Kissner sold 4,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $49,754.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,820.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 4,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $60,748.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,932,423.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,195 shares of company stock worth $264,215. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RMBS. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Rambus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 9th. BidaskClub raised Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.06.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

