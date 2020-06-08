38,324 Shares in Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned 0.10% of Voyager Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. 80.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $12.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day moving average of $11.93. Voyager Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $28.79.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $18.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 34.70% and a negative return on equity of 40.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics Inc will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Chardan Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.45.

In related news, insider Omar Khwaja sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $45,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,500 shares in the company, valued at $732,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert W. Hesslein sold 3,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $26,304.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,534 shares in the company, valued at $447,064.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

