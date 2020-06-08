3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 12,041.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,772 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,522 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.13% of 3D Systems worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in 3D Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,182,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 245.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,407 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in 3D Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 3D Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers purchased a new position in 3D Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. 69.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.57.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 230,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,528. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $96,000. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DDD stock opened at $8.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. 3D Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $12.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.01 million, a PE ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.79.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.96 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

