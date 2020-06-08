$4.24 Billion in Sales Expected for DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) will report $4.24 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.93 billion and the highest is $4.40 billion. DXC Technology posted sales of $4.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full year sales of $17.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.56 billion to $17.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $15.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.87 billion to $18.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.23. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 27.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

NYSE DXC opened at $18.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $57.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 116.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,563,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993,903 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 85.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,077,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $104,804,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 32,273.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,044,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,391 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $75,180,000. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

