47,936 Shares in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Express by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Express by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Express by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 8,506 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Express during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Express by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 10,450 shares during the period.

Get Express alerts:

NYSE EXPR opened at $2.05 on Monday. Express, Inc. has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $6.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.94.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.18). Express had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $210.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.44 million. Equities analysts forecast that Express, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EXPR shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Express from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Express from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.31.

About Express

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.