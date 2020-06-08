500.com (WBAI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

500.com (NYSE:WBAI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 10th.

500.com stock opened at $3.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $162.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.21. 500.com has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $11.88.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of 500.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

500.com Company Profile

500.com Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online gaming services primarily in the People's Republic of China and Europe. It operates online gaming sites, such as Multilotto.com or Multilotto.net in Curacao, Malta, the United Kingdom, and Ireland, as well as provides users with various casino services, including online slot machines and online table games.

