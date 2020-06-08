$970.65 Million in Sales Expected for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) will announce sales of $970.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ventas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $948.10 million to $993.20 million. Ventas posted sales of $950.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Ventas will report full year sales of $3.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $3.93 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $4.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ventas.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.85 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 19.80%. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Ventas from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ventas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Ventas from $56.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Ventas from $60.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ventas from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.42.

VTR stock opened at $41.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.76. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.07. Ventas has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $75.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Ventas by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 72,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 9,696 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in Ventas by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 27,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ventas by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,722,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,964,000 after purchasing an additional 409,729 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Ventas by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 400,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,742,000 after acquiring an additional 47,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ventas by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 36,675 shares in the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

