ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Stake Lessened by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABMD. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in ABIOMED by 60.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ABIOMED by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in ABIOMED by 638.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in ABIOMED by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in ABIOMED during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Get ABIOMED alerts:

ABIOMED stock opened at $249.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 56.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.91. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $285.77.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.26). ABIOMED had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $206.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. ABIOMED’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABMD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of ABIOMED from $240.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of ABIOMED to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ABIOMED from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.40.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

See Also: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ABIOMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIOMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.