ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine cut ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research cut ABIOMED to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ABIOMED from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on ABIOMED from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.40.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $249.81 on Friday. ABIOMED has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $285.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 56.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.05.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.26). ABIOMED had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $206.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. ABIOMED’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ABIOMED will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in ABIOMED by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ABIOMED by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in ABIOMED in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in ABIOMED by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in ABIOMED by 638.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

