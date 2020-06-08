ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) Stock Position Reduced by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,655 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.81% of ABM Industries worth $13,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,618,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,026,000 after buying an additional 56,504 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,187,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,789,000 after buying an additional 118,398 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 56,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 11,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,054,000. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $36.54 on Monday. ABM Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.79 and a twelve month high of $42.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.31.

A number of research analysts have commented on ABM shares. Maxim Group downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet cut ABM Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on ABM Industries from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. KeyCorp upgraded ABM Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, William Blair upgraded ABM Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

In related news, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $105,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABM Industries Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

