ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ACAD. Citigroup assumed coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.94.

ACAD opened at $45.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.46 and a 200 day moving average of $44.48. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $53.70. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.87 and a beta of 1.79.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.09). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 64.99% and a negative return on equity of 39.40%. The business had revenue of $90.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 1,050,000 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.30 per share, with a total value of $34,965,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 111,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $5,166,078.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,267 shares in the company, valued at $5,713,425.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 313,877 shares of company stock valued at $15,330,583. Corporate insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 95,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

