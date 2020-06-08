Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 10,338 Shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,338 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Full House Resorts worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Full House Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Full House Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Full House Resorts by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 374,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 68,450 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Full House Resorts by 292.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 100,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 230.7% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 190,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 132,714 shares during the last quarter. 42.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Full House Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Full House Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

In other Full House Resorts news, Director Bradley M. Tirpak sold 23,780 shares of Full House Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $47,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 525,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,534. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley M. Tirpak sold 12,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $25,086.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 544,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,453.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,607 shares of company stock valued at $181,210. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FLL stock opened at $2.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.44. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $3.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a negative return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $39.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.67 million. Research analysts predict that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and/or invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 920 slot machines and 26 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and 129 hotel rooms; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.