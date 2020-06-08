Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $145,000 Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 319.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 15,735.7% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 451,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 448,782 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,348,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,266,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,269,369,000 after buying an additional 293,880 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 434,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $243,333,000 after buying an additional 207,933 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,834,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,587,544,000 after buying an additional 203,021 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small bought 14,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $328.37 per share, with a total value of $4,597,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Small bought 244,223 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $466.83 per share, with a total value of $114,010,623.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 372,428 shares of company stock valued at $158,749,047. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TransDigm Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on TransDigm Group from $620.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Vertical Research lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $317.00 to $309.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $439.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $479.31.

TDG stock opened at $490.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $358.83 and a 200-day moving average of $490.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $200.06 and a 12-month high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 15.22%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.