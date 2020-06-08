Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $167,000 Position in Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) by 77.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,277 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $925,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 241,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,496,000 after buying an additional 66,232 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $1,877,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 24,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $1,429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Shares of SAH stock opened at $32.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.46 and a 200-day moving average of $25.69. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Sonic Automotive Inc has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $35.41.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 13.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sonic Automotive Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SAH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $23.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.58.

In other Sonic Automotive news, Director Victor H. Doolan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total transaction of $142,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at $913,224.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcus G. Smith bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.65 per share, with a total value of $95,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,096.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $162,345. 33.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.