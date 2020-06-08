Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Cocrystal Pharma Inc (OTCMKTS:COCP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cocrystal Pharma Inc (OTCMKTS:COCP) by 1,354.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174,543 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.36% of Cocrystal Pharma worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 1,128.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 118,754 shares in the last quarter.

Cocrystal Pharma stock opened at $0.93 on Monday. Cocrystal Pharma Inc has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $2.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average is $0.74.

Cocrystal Pharma (OTCMKTS:COCP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter.

About Cocrystal Pharma

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

