Acadian Asset Management LLC Makes New $136,000 Investment in The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in The GEO Group by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 64,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the fourth quarter valued at $5,191,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 41,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. 75.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brian Evans acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $56,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,249.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David J. Venturella acquired 6,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.85 per share, for a total transaction of $97,623.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 60,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,999.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 166,424 shares of company stock valued at $1,889,968. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEO opened at $13.87 on Monday. The GEO Group Inc has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $24.03. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.84 and a 200-day moving average of $14.18.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

