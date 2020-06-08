Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,806 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 453,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,883,000 after acquiring an additional 85,013 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 670,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,583,000 after acquiring an additional 51,635 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 523,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,624,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,574,000 after acquiring an additional 271,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,980,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

AMH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.15.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes sold 3,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $77,238.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 11,695 shares of company stock valued at $230,655 in the last three months. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AMH opened at $26.71 on Monday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.19 and a 200 day moving average of $25.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.61.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $289.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

