Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,208 Shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 75.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Viad were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VVI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Viad by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Viad during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Viad by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Viad during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Viad during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

VVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Viad from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Sidoti cut their target price on Viad from $71.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Shares of VVI opened at $23.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $480.79 million, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.43. Viad Corp has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $72.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $306.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.20 million. Viad had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 2.06%. Equities research analysts predict that Viad Corp will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viad Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

