Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) by 45.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,386 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,527 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 1,444.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,188 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 143,272 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $53,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,509 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 23,005 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,648 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,780,478 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after acquiring an additional 45,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

ADMS opened at $2.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $7.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.22.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 160.44% and a negative return on equity of 806.54%. Equities research analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADMS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 8th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.53.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

